Sri Lankan shares snap losing streak as industrials, financials rise

March 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday after falling for five straight days, led by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 1.64% at 6,966.71.

* Conglomerate LOLC and Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 4.1% and 2.4% respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 41.9 million from 52.2 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 128.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($650,127) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 757.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197.50 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 197.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)