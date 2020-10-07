Sri Lankan shares snap two sessions of losses

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, after two sessions of heavy losses, as consumer and financial stocks advanced.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 0.34% at 5,553.22. It tumbled 8.5% in the past two sessions as a resurgence in domestic coronavirus cases dented sentiment.

** Investment firm Carson Cumberbatch Plc and insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 7.3% and 5.5%, respectively.

** Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 0.8% and was the top drag on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 113.52 million, from 163.32 million a day earlier.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 1.16 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.29 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.4 against the U.S. dollar by 1240 GMT, 0.08% higher compared with the last session’s close of 184.55, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.88 billion rupees on Wednesday, data showed.

($1 = 184.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)