Sri Lankan shares surge as industrials, financials rise

March 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares clocked their best daily gain in nearly one month on Monday, as financial and industrial stocks advanced.

* Sri Lanka’s CSE All Share Index ended 3.74% higher at 7,318.43, its best one-day performance since Feb. 12.

* The gains follow a week in which the benchmark recorded its worst performance in almost one year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index climbed to 92.4 million from 77 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top two boosts to the index.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 351.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.8 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.7 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 195.50 against the dollar as of 1108 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)