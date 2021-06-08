Sri Lankan shares weighed by financial, industrial stocks

June 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial and industrial stocks, as coronavirus cases rose in the island nation.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.65% at 7,542.20.

* Sri Lanka reported 2,646 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 207,979, according to health ministry data here.

* Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc and investment company Browns Investments Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 97.9 million from 114.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 70.9 million rupees ($359,898.48), according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 197 against the U.S. dollar as of 1211 GMT, 0.25% weaker for the day compared to the previous session’s close of 196.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 2 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

