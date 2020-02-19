Sri Lankan stock market rises as financials, consumer segments gain

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan stock market rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday after seven straight days of losses, driven by financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.29% higher at 5,847.83. The index is down 4.6% so far this year.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was largely unchanged at 17.2 million, compared with the last full trading day.

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the index were Browns Investments Plc, Sierra Cables Plc and Access Engineering Plc.

** The top three stocks that lifted the index were Nestle Lanka Plc, Lanka Orix Leasing Co Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 39.1 million Sri Lankan rupees (about $215,000) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.90 against the dollar as of 1121 GMT, 0.22% lower for the day compared with Tuesday’s close of 181.50, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 188.1 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)