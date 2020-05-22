Sri Lankan stocks rise as industrial, consumer stocks boost

May 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday, lifted by gains in industrial and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.32% at 4,799.89. Stocks gained 8.1% this week, but the index is still down 21.7% for the year.

** Lion Brewery rose 10.8% and was the biggest boost to the index, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon, down 3.1%, was the biggest drag.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index surged 82.7% to 94.71 million from the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 898.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.84 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1206 GMT, 0.54% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.5, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 2 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

($1 = 185.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)