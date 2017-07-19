Sri Lankan rupee down on importer demand; T-bill auction eyed

COLOMBO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly weaker on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand while the market awaited the results of the weekly T-bill auction, a day after the IMF called for more monetary policy tightening.

Further monetary policy tightening “is desirable” until there are clear signs that inflationary pressures are subsiding, the IMF said in a statement before markets opened on Tuesday.

A fall in T-bill yields will increase downward pressure on the currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 153.82/85 per dollar at 0628 GMT, compared with Tuesday’s close of 153.75/85.

“The market is waiting for the T-bill auction to see if there is any increase in T-bill yields. At the moment there is huge liquidity in the market and the yields have fallen in the last few days,” a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

“Monetary tightening is good to ease the downward pressure on the rupee.”

Analysts expect the currency to depreciate 4 percent this year. It has already fallen 2.6 percent so far in 2017.

The International Monetary Fund, which completed its second review of a $1.5 billion loan on Tuesday, said Sri Lanka’s performance under its program has been “broadly satisfactory”.

The completion of the second review will enable the IMF to release a third tranche of aid of about $167.2 million, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to the equivalent of about $501.5 million.

Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Monday the rupee was still “over-valued” and that the central bank was still buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

He told Reuters that the central bank had bought dollars in the range of $750 million to $800 million from the market, out of the $1.2 billion it had planned to purchase in the 10 months from March this year.

The central bank is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the IMF under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Sri Lankan shares were down 0.29 percent at 6,715.41 as of 0634 GMT. Turnover was 514.9 million rupees.