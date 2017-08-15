Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stocks fall

COLOMBO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers outpaced selling of the U.S. currency by banks and exporters, dealers said.

The spot rupee was at 153.20/30 per dollar as of 0722 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 153.10/15.

"There is demand from state banks, probably to pay oil bills and there is not much of selling," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

"Slight (depreciation) pressure is there with some import bills and some other outflows."

Dealers said there was no intervention from the central bank.

Sri Lanka's central bank is targeting a more flexible exchange rate regime, the government said in a document outlining its policies to the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market since late February only to build up reserves or to stem excessive movements in the exchange rate, and will continue to do in the future as well, the document released by the IMF showed.

The banking regulator held its policy rates steady earlier in the month and said tightening measures are helping cool inflation and credit growth, signalling receding concerns about price pressure as it focuses on supporting an economy hit by extreme weather.

Sri Lankan shares were down 0.45 percent at 6,456.67 as of 0723 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.01 billion rupees ($6.6 million).