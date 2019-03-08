Sri Lanka shares fall to 5-1/2-year low; rupee steady after dollar bond sale

COLOMBO, March 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell to a near 5-1/2-year low on Friday as investors sold largecap stocks, outweighing purchases by foreigners. ** The Colombo Stock Exchange index settled 0.52 percent lower at 5,722.25, its lowest close since Sept. 18, 2013. ** The benchmark stock index fell 1.63 percent for the week, recording its third straight weekly fall. It declined 2.9 percent in February, its second straight monthly fall. ** The turnover was 2 billion rupees ($11.21 million), more than double of last year’s daily average of 834 million rupees. ** Foreign investors bought a net 145 million rupees worth of shares on Friday, but they have been net sellers of 5.97 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year. ** The rupee closed steady as the island nation sold $2.4 billion in five-year and 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, successfully tapping the international markets at a time the country is facing strains on its finances. ** The sale is crucial for the island nation to boost investor sentiment which was dented by rating downgrades by all three rating agencies after a political crisis in October. ** The rupee closed unchanged at 178.40/60 per dollar for a third day. Market sources said they expected inflows from the sovereign bond sale will help boost the rupee. ** Sri Lankan Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera on Tuesday presented the 2019 budget that raises spending while setting an ambitious goal to reduce the country’s large fiscal deficit. ** The IMF last week agreed to extend Sri Lanka’s $1.5 billion loan programme by one year and has reached staff-level agreement to disburse the sixth tranche of the loan. ** The rupee has climbed 2.4 percent so far this year as exporters converted dollars and foreign investors purchased government securities amid stabilising investor confidence after the country repaid a $1 billion sovereign bond in mid-January. ** Worries over heavy debt repayment after the 51-day political crisis that resulted in a series of credit-rating downgrades dented investor sentiment as the country struggled to repay its foreign loans. ** The rupee dropped 16 percent in 2018, and was one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia due to heavy foreign outflows. ** Foreign investors exited government securities for the second straight week in the week ended Feb. 27, with net sales of 3.4 billion rupees, the central bank’s latest data showed. ** For a report on global markets, click ** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 178.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)