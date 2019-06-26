Sri Lanka shares recover from 2-week low on block trade; rupee slips

COLOMBO, June 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a four-session losing streak to end tad firmer on Wednesday on block trading of select shares, bouncing back from a two-week low hit on the previous day, while the rupee fell on importers’ dollar demand, market sources said. ** The benchmark stock index ended 0.11% higher at 5,348.57, recovering from its lowest closing level since June 11 hit on Tuesday. It fell 0.38% last week and is down 11.63% so far this year. ** Foreigners sold on a net basis for the 12th session out of the last 13, the bourse data showed. ** The currency edged down at 176.50/60 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 176.45/55, market sources said. The rupee is up 3.45% for the year. ** The island nation raised $2 billion via 5-year and 10-year sovereign bond sales, its central bank said on Tuesday, tapping global capital markets for the second time in three months. ** Analysts expect the rupee to weaken further as money flows out of stocks and government securities. ** The rupee dropped 16% in 2018 and was one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia. ** Foreign investors bought a net 879.6 million rupees worth of government securities in the week ended June 19, but the island nation’s net foreign outflow was at 20.7 billion rupees so far this year, central bank data showed. ** The central bank cut its key interest rates on May 31 to support a faltering economy as overall business and consumer confidence slumped following deadly bomb attacks in April. ** Sri Lanka is unlikely to hit its full-year economic growth target of 3-4% following the bombings, junior Finance Minister Eran Wickramaratne told Reuters last month. A Reuters poll has forecast growth to slump to its lowest in nearly two decades this year. ** Wednesday’s stock market turnover was 128.1 million rupees ($726,190.48), well below this year’s daily average of about 549.1 million rupees. Last year’s daily average was 834 million rupees. ** Foreign investors sold a net 8.2 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow to 6.24 billion rupees. ** For a report on global markets, click ** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 176.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Rashmi Aich)