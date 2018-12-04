Bonds News
December 4, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sri Lanka cbank says credit rating downgrades "too hasty"

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Credit rating agencies have been “too hasty” to downgrade Sri Lanka based on short-term political uncertainties, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday after Fitch became the second agency in two weeks to cut the indebted island’s rating.

“We are of the view that actions by both rating agencies are too hasty as their decisions are based on short term political uncertainties. Such uncertainties could be very short lived only for couple of weeks,” Central Bank Senior Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez Editing by John Geddie and Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.