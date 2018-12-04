Sri Lanka cbank says credit rating downgrades "too hasty"

COLOMBO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Credit rating agencies have been “too hasty” to downgrade Sri Lanka based on short-term political uncertainties, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday after Fitch became the second agency in two weeks to cut the indebted island’s rating.

“We are of the view that actions by both rating agencies are too hasty as their decisions are based on short term political uncertainties. Such uncertainties could be very short lived only for couple of weeks,” Central Bank Senior Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez Editing by John Geddie and Kim Coghill)