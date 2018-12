Dec 4 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday it lowered Sri Lanka’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘B+’, but maintained its outlook at ‘stable’.

S&P’s action follows a downgrade of Sri Lanka by Fitch Ratings earlier in the day, citing refinancing risks and an uncertain policy outlook. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)