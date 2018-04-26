CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 157.70 per dollar - dealers

(Corrects previous all-time low on Wednesday to 157.60 in paragraph 2)

COLOMBO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee slipped to an all-time low of 157.70 per dollar on Thursday, pulled down by persistent importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Two dealers confirmed the rupee was traded at 157.70 on the dollar - beyond the previous record-low of 157.60 hit on Wednesday.

“A state bank is buying dollars probably on behalf of oil imports. Exporters are not ready to sell as they expect the currency to depreciate further,” a currency dealer said.

The rupee has fallen 0.8 percent so far this week, and 1.4 percent for the month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)