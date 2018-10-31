FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 31, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Political woes drag Sri Lanka rupee to record low -market sources

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a record low on Wednesday because of political uncertainty, market sources said.

The currency slid to 175.30 to the dollar, surpassing the previous record low of 174.750 hit on Tuesday. It closed at 174.60/80 per dollar on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka was plunged into crisis late on Friday after President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and swore in ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister to replace him.

Since then, the rupee has fallen 1.3 percent. Wickremesinghe has challenged his dismissal as unconstitutional. “The market is still trying to digest the political crisis and nobody knows what is going to happen next,” said a market source.

The currency has weakened 3.7 percent against the dollar so far this month, extending a 4.7 percent loss in September. It has depreciated 14.2 percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.