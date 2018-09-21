FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 4:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka cbank will intervene aggressively to curb rupee volatility - official

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank will intervene aggressively to curb excess volatility in the rupee exchange rate, Senior Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters on Friday.

“We will not tolerate excess volatility that we have seen in the market during the last couple of days. We will intervene aggressively,” he told Reuters.

The move comes after the rupee hit a record low for a seventh straight session on Thursday. It was trading at a near record low of 168.00/75 at 0412 GMT. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal Editing by Eric Meijer)

