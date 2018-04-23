FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sri Lanka rupee hits all-time low - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit a record low of 156.90 per dollar on Monday as importer demand for the greenback weighed on the local currency, while exporters were on the sidelines expecting a further drop in the currency, dealers said.

Three dealers confirmed that the rupee was traded at 156.90 per dollar. It surpassed the previous all-time low of 156.50 hit on Wednesday.

“There is pressure due to importer dollar demand and exporters are not converting dollars thinking the currency has not hit the bottom as yet,” a currency dealer said requesting anonymity. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

