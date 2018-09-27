Sri Lanka rupee hits all-time low of 169.25 per dlr

COLOMBO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to an all-time low of 169.25 per dollar on Thursday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers and from some foreign banks to pay out foreign investors selling government securities, market sources said.

The currency hit a record low for a second straight session on Thursday, dipping below the previous low of 169.05 hit on Wednesday - despite central bank intervention.

It closed at 169.00/169.20 per dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee has weakened 4.7 percent so far this month after a 1.2 percent drop last month, and is down 10.1 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)