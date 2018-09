COLOMBO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee touched a fresh low of 163.40 per dollar on Friday due to higher dollar demand from importers, market sources said.

The local currency surpassed an earlier low of 162.92, hit in the previous session.

The rupee is down 1.2 percent this month, and 6.5 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)