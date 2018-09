COLOMBO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.7 percent and touched a fresh low of 164.80 per dollar on Monday, due to higher dollar demand from importers amid reluctant greenback sales by the exporters, market sources said.

The local currency hit a fresh low for the fourth straight session. It closed at 163.60/70 per dollar on Friday.

The rupee is down 1.5 percent this month and 6.8 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)