April 18, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Sri Lanka rupee hits record low - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit a record low of 156.50 per dollar on Wednesday as importer dollar demand weighed on the local currency in the absence of greenback sales by exporters due to extended holidays, dealers said.

Three dealers confirmed that the rupee was traded at 156.50 per dollar. It surpassed the previous low of 156.35 hit on Tuesday.

“No banks want to sell dollars as everybody is tight (lacking dollar liquidity). Most of the exporting firms are still closed after the New Year, celebrated over the weekend,” a currency dealer said asking not to be named. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

