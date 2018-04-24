FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka rupee hits record-low of 157.30 per dlr - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee slipped to an all-time low of 157.30 per dollar on Tuesday, pressured by importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Three dealers confirmed that the rupee was traded at 157.30 on the dollar. It surpassed the previous all-time low of 156.90 hit on Monday.

“Still we don’t see exporters in the market after the long New Year holiday. They are also waiting to see if the rupee is depreciating further,” a currency dealer said.

The rupee has fallen 0.6 percent so far this week and 1.1 percent for the month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

