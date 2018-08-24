Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 160.95 per dollar - dealers

COLOMBO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to an all-time low of 160.95 per dollar on Friday, dragged down by importer dollar demand, dealers said.

It surpassed the previous record low of 160.82 on the dollar hit in the previous session.

“The importer dollar demand is there and there were not much of remittances due to Haj festival holidays,” one dealer said.

The absence of dollar conversions by exporters and outflows from equities also pushed the rupee down, another dealer said.

The rupee has lost 0.9 percent so far this month, and 4.9 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)