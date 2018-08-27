Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 161.10 per dollar - dealers

COLOMBO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit an all-time low of 161.10 per dollar on Monday, pulled down by importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The currency surpassed the previous record low of 160.96 on the dollar in the previous session.

“There are (dollar) flows going out for bond outflows and also little bit of dividend payments,” a dealer said, requesting anonymity.

“The inflows are slow, may be, because of the Hajj festival holidays. The central bank does not seem to be concerned. We can’t see them intervening.”

The rupee has lost 0.9 percent so far this month, and 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)