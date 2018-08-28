Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 161.30 per dollar - dealers

COLOMBO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit an all-time low of 161.30 per dollar on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The local currency surpassed its previous record of 161.10 per dollar hit in the previous session.

“Demand (for dollars) is there. It’s for imports,” a dealer said, requesting anonymity.

Dealers said there were not much of inflows, while exporters were holding onto dollars on expectation of further depreciation.

The rupee has lost 0.9 percent so far this month, and 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)