September 18, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 166.00 per dollar - sources

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.5 percent and hit an all-time low of 166.00 per dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by higher dollar demand from importers amid reluctant greenback sales by exporters, market sources said.

The local currency hit a fresh low for a fifth straight session on Tuesday. It closed at 165.00/30 per dollar on Monday.

The rupee weakened 2.4 percent this month, and 7.7 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

