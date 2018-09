COLOMBO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday to hit an all-time low of 166.95 against the dollar, weighed down by importer demand for scarce U.S. currency, market sources said.

The rupee, which has weakened more than 2.8 percent this month, and given up 8.3 percent this year, hit a fresh low for a sixth straight session. It closed Tuesday at 165.90/166.00 per dollar. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)