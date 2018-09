COLOMBO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.6 percent on Thursday to an all-time low of 168.15 per dollar, weighed down by importer demand for the scarce U.S. currency, market sources said.

The rupee, which has weakened nearly 4 percent so far this month and 9.2 percent this year, hit a record low for the seventh straight session. It closed at 167.10/30 per dollar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)