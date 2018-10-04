Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 170.00 per dollar

COLOMBO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to an all-time low of 170.00 per dollar on Thursday, weighed down by greenback demand from importers and foreign banks to pay out investors selling government securities, market sources said.

The currency hit a record low for a second straight session on Thursday, dipping below the previous low of 169.90 hit on Wednesday.

It closed at 169.80/90 per dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee weakened 0.53 percent so far this month after it fell 4.7 percent in September against the dollar and 1.2 percent drop in the previous month. It has declined 10.76 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)