FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 9, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 171 per dollar

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee slumped to a fresh low on Tuesday, as a broadly stronger dollar and selling in government securities pressured the local currency further, market sources said.

The currency hit 171.00 per dollar, its fifth straight session of record lows, going below the previous nadir of 170.60 hit on Monday.

It closed at 170.50/80 per dollar on Monday.

The rupee has weakened 1 percent against the dollar so far this month, extending the 4.7 percent loss in September. It has declined 11.3 percent so far this year, Rifinitive Eikon data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.