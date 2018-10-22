Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 172.05 per dollar

COLOMBO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee slumped to a fresh low of 172.05 on Monday due to importer dollar demand while selling in government securities pressured the local currency further, market sources said.

The currency had touched 171.80 per dollar on Friday, going below the previous low of 171.60 hit on Oct. 10.

It closed at 171.60/80 per dollar on Friday.

The rupee has weakened 1.66 percent against the dollar so far this month, extending the 4.7 percent loss in September. It has declined 11.99 percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)