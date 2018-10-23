Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 172.95 per dollar

COLOMBO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee slumped to a fresh low for a third straight session on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand and foreign selling in government securities, market sources said.

The currency touched an all-time low of 172.95 per dollar on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 172.50 hit on Monday.

It closed at 172.40/60 per dollar on Monday.

The rupee has weakened 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this month, extending the 4.7 percent loss in September. It has declined 12.5 percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)