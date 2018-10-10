Sri Lanka rupee hits record low of 171.60 per dollar

COLOMBO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a record low on Wednesday, as a broadly stronger dollar and selling in government securities pressured the local currency further, market sources said.

The currency hit 171.60 per dollar, its sixth straight session of record lows, going below the previous nadir of 171.00 hit on Tuesday.

It closed at 171.00/20 per dollar on Tuesday.

The rupee has weakened 1.18 percent against the dollar so far this month, after a 4.7 percent loss in September. It has declined 11.5 percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)