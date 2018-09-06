Sri Lankan shares end weaker; turnover slumps to near 5-month low

COLOMBO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended weaker on Thursday and turnover slumped to a near five-month low as investors stayed on the sidelines in the absence of fresh triggers.

The day’s turnover was 119.5 million rupees ($740,397), the lowest since April 16 and about an eighth of this year’s daily average of 800 million rupees.

The Colombo stock index ended 0.13 percent weaker at 6,112.32.

“It’s a dull day. We saw some retail activities and it was a quiet day,” said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

Foreign investors sold a net 10.1 million rupees of shares on Thursday, extending the net outflow so far this year to 4.3 billion rupees worth of shares.

Ceylon Cold Stores Plc shares fell 3.6 percent, while Dialog Axiata Plc ended 0.8 percent lower. ($1 = 161.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)