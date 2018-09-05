Sri Lankan shares slip from over 3-wk high on foreign selling

COLOMBO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly weaker on Wednesday, snapping a five-session winning streak, on foreign selling.

However, the day’s turnover was 365.5 million rupees ($2.25 million), much lower than this year’s daily average of 804.1 million rupees.

The Colombo stock index ended 0.13 percent weaker at 6,120.29, slipping from its highest close since Aug.13.

“Foreign selling in Keells brought the index down. But we see some positive signs of local buying,” said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

Foreign investors sold a net 46.9 million rupees of shares on Wednesday, extending the net outflow so far this year to 4.3 billion rupees worth of shares.

John Keells Holdings fell 0.4 percent, while large cap Ceylon Tobacco Co ended 1.8 percent weaker. ($1 = 162.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)