FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares steady at near 3-month low
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 7, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 3 hours

Sri Lankan shares steady at near 3-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed steady on Thursday, after three straight losing sessions, as gains led by financials were offset by losses in mid-cap stocks.

The Colombo Stock Index firmed 0.03 percent at 6,382.95, hovering around a near three-month closing low hit in the previous session.

Sampath Bank and Commercial Bank of Ceylon gained 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while shares in Asian Hotels and Properties Plc fell 6.7 percent.

“We see a typical year-end market. Foreign investor interest continues,” said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

Foreign trade accounted for 56 percent of the day’s turnover worth 986 million rupees ($6.43 million), higher than this year’s daily average of 944.4 million rupees.

Foreign investors, who have been net buyers of 18.57 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year, were net sellers of equities worth 37.5 million rupees on Thursday.

Worries over a delay in local council polls and a lack of clarity over the budget and two other key policy measures weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

The Election Commission said on Monday that the council polls would be held before Feb. 17, amid concerns over political stability as coalition partners in President Maithripala Sirisena’s government had decided to contest separately in the council polls.

Investors are also seeking more clarity on new taxes imposed in the 2018 budget presented last month, analysts said, adding there could be some amendments before the final budget vote scheduled for Dec. 9. ($1 = 153.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.