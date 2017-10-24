SRP Groupe reports lower than expected results

Oct 24 (Reuters) - French online fashion retailer Showroomprive reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday and predicted a similar increase for the full year to around 690 million euros ($812 million).

Previously the company, also known as SRP Groupe, had predicted growth of between 28 and 33 percent this year.

It also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are now expected to total around 25 million euros this year, excluding Saldi Privati, which it acquired last year. It had previously predicted EBITDA of 30 million euros.

SRP Group expects its EBITDA margin (excluding Saldi Privati) to be around 4 percent, less than the 5.5 to 6 percent it had forecast earlier.

“Given the fact that the third quarter was lower than expected, and given the fact that we are seeing more logistic costs than expected, we will not be able to fully recover in the fourth quarter what we have lost in margin,” a company official told a conference call.

However, the company maintained its longer term forecast, with a revenue target of 1.1 billion euros and an EBITDA margin above 7.5 percent in 2020. ($1=0.8498 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Evans)