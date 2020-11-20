IN BRIEF: 4th Circuit sides with claimants in circuit split over Social Security ALJs

Applicants for Social Security disability benefits did not waive their right to question whether an administrative law judge was duly appointed by failing to raise the issue while the ALJ was considering their claim, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

The 3rd, 6th, 8th and 10th Circuits have faced the same issue this year and are evenly divided on the answer. Friday’s opinion acknowledged that split but did not mention that the U.S. Supreme Court had already agreed to resolve it.

