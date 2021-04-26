UPDATE 1-Steelmaker SSAB upbeat on demand and prices after Q1 profit beat

(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Monday the market recovery that started last autumn had strengthened in the first quarter as it reported earnings well above analysts’ forecasts.

SSAB, one of the top producers of heavy plate in the United States but which counts Europe as its biggest market, said it expected steel demand in the second quarter to be “very strong”, driven by both underlying demand and customer restocking.

“Market conditions are favourable and we expect good activity during the second quarter of 2021,” Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist said in a statement.

SSAB said it expected prices realized by SSAB Americas and SSAB Europe to be significantly higher in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

SSAB’s first-quarter operating profit was 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($237.6 million), up from 343 million in the year-ago quarter, and beating a 1.30 billion profit seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

The group said it expected total maintenance costs in 2021 to be 1.165 billion crowns, compared to an earlier forecast of 1.200 billion. ($1 = 8.3748 Swedish crowns)