June 13 (Reuters) - British energy supplier SSE Plc said on Thursday it plans to close its Fiddler’s Ferry coal-fired plant in northwest England, as the UK focuses on green energy.

The closure puts 158 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

The company said in March it would be closing only one of its four units at the plant in Warrington, Cheshire - the last of its operational coal-fired station. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)