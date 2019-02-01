Energy
SSE to sell stake in Stronelairg, Dunmaglass wind farms to Greencoat

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British energy supplier SSE Plc said it would sell a 49.9 percent stake in its Stronelairg and Dunmaglass wind farms to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and a major UK pension fund for 635 million pounds ($832.17 million).

The move is part of SSE’s wider strategy announced in November’s half-year results to focus on its core businesses of regulated networks, renewables, flexible thermal generation and business energy sales.

SSE said it would continue to operate both assets. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

