Utilities - Electric
December 17, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Innogy cuts outlook after joint venture talks with SSE collapse

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Innogy on Monday cut its outlook for the current year after talks to create a British energy retail joint venture with SSE collapsed, leaving the German group with the local loss-making unit.

Including its British retail unit Npower, Innogy now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) and adjusted net income of more than 1 billion euros.

It had previously targeted adjusted EBIT of about 2.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of more than 1.1 billion.

$1 = 0.8838 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.