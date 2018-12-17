Innogy cuts outlook after joint venture talks with SSE collapse

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Innogy on Monday cut its outlook for the current year after talks to create a British energy retail joint venture with SSE collapsed, leaving the German group with the local loss-making unit.

Including its British retail unit Npower, Innogy now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) and adjusted net income of more than 1 billion euros.

It had previously targeted adjusted EBIT of about 2.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of more than 1.1 billion.