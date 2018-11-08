SSE talking to Innogy about changes to terms of energy retail tie-up

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British energy supplier SSE Plc said it was in talks with Innogy SE about potential changes to terms for the tie-up of its retail unit with Innogy’s Npower, after Britain’s regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills.

SSE, whose deal with Innogy would create UK’s second-largest retail power provider, said it was likely that the completion of deal would be delayed beyond the first quarter of 2019.