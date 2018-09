Sept 14 (Reuters) - SSE Plc and Innogy SE said on Friday it named Martin Read as the chairman designate for the new independent British energy supply and services company that they have agreed to form.

Read is a former chairman of Laird Plc and will begin his role at the new company after the merger of the retail power units of SSE and Innogy’s Npower. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)