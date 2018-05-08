FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 8, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's competition refers SSE- Npower deal for in-depth investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has ordered an in-depth investigation of the merger of SSE’s retail power and gas business in the UK with German rival Innogy’s Npower, the office said on Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the initial Phase 1 investigation found that the deal could reduce competition, potentially leading to higher prices for some bill payers. (bit.ly/2KIlttK)

SSE and Npower did not offer measures to address the CMA’s concerns, and so it has referred the merger for a more in-depth, Phase 2 investigation, the watchdog said.

A decision on the SSE-Npower merger will now be made by a group of independent panel members supported by a case team of CMA staff, CMA said. The deadline for the final report is Oct. 22, it added. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.