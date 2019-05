May 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland’s largest trade union Unite said energy company SSE Plc would cut 444 jobs in its retail sector covering smart meter installation.

Unite, which has more than 4,000 members at SSE, blamed here the proposed job cuts on the lack of interest by consumers of smart meters that could help cut energy emissions. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)