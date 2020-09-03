Company News
September 3, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's SSE fined by energy regulator for disclosure breach

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc has been fined 2.1 million pounds ($2.8 million) for failing to publish information on future generation capacity, Britain’s energy regulator said on Thursday.

The watchdog, OFGEM, said the breach could have had a “significant effect” on forward wholesale electricity rates.

SSE qualified for a 30% discount on the fine as it had cooperated during the investigation and for an early settlement, it added. ($1 = 0.7519 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

