RPT-SSE says renewable output behind plan, reaffirms earnings target

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Energy supplier SSE Plc said on Friday renewable energy output for the first nine months of the fiscal year was behind plan, but maintained its earnings target for the year.

SSE, one of Britain’s biggest energy companies, said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 83 pence to 88 pence for fiscal 2020. Analysts expect adjusted EPS of 84.6 pence as per Eikon data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)