September 12, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

SSE says weather effects will cut H1 profit by half

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - British energy provider SSE Plc warned on Wednesday its results for the first six months of the year would be half that of the year ago due to the impact of dry, still and warm weather and persistently high gas prices.

SSE’s first-quarter adjusted operating profit took a hit of around 80 million pounds ($104.10 million), while profit in the first five months of the year has been negatively affected by around 190 million pounds, it said.

$1 = 0.7685 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru

