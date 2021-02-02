UPDATE 1-British power generator SSE posts renewables output below plan

(Recasts first paragraph, adds detail on outlook, background)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - British power producer SSE Plc on Tuesday kept its full-year forecast unchanged and said its year-to-date renewables output was about 5% below plan due to lower wind generation.

SSE, which plans to refocus its investments on its networks and renewables businesses, has proposed investing in low-carbon energy infrastructure over the next five years and trebling its renewable electricity output by 2030.

The company has sold its Multifuel assets as well as its gas exploration and production assets in the last few months, and said it has appointed banks to explore options for the sale of all or some of its stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN).

SSE kept its full-year earnings and dividend forecast unchanged. It continues to expect a hit to profit from the coronavirus crisis towards the middle of its 150 million pounds to 250 million pounds range.