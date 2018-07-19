FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 19, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK energy supplier SSE loses customers on pricing competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - SSE Plc, Britain’s second-largest energy supplier, lost 320,000 customer accounts in the first quarter, hurt by competition from newer, smaller rivals.

Total customer accounts fell to 7.45 million as of June 30 from 7.77 million as of June end last year, the company said.

Unusually warm weather and persistently high gas prices hurt adjusted operating profit by about 80 million pounds ($104.5 million) in the quarter, SSE said. ($1 = 0.7655 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.